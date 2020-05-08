

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production rose for the second straight month in March, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.



Industrial production increased by a seasonally adjusted 1.9 percent month-on-month in March, following a 0.7 percent rise in February.



Manufacturing output rose 1.7 percent on a monthly basis in March, while output in mining and quarrying industry declined 8.6 percent.



On an annual basis, industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 2.8 percent in March, following a 0.8 percent decrease in the preceding month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the new orders in manufacturing declined 9.3 percent annually in March, following a 5.8 percent fall in February.



During January to March period, orders decreased by 5.6 percent compared to the same period last year.



