Optionante: OptioNante Donates 10,000 Masks to the Australia Region to Prevent Pandemic

KINGSTOWN, ST. VINCENT & GRENADINES / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2020 / In light of the global pandemic, the financial trading platform OptioNante has donated 10,000 masks to the Australia region. With face masks being in dire need and short supply, the donation has been a welcome gift to thousands.

Thanks to the donation, the spread of the virus will become reduced. Countries, like those in the Australia region, are at a critical juncture where they are seeing reductions in the infection rate and the number of cases of the novel coronavirus. The more people that wear masks, the quicker and more significant the reduction in cases and infection will be.

Seeing the success of this initial donation of face masks, OptioNante is planning to make additional donations, once it can. With the health and safety of the world as one of its main focuses right now, OptioNante is demonstrating its commitment to being part of the solution to help "flatten the curve" for virus infections.

OptioNante's trading platform is involved with binary options trade, forex margin transactions, and unique trading methods. A new product, just launched, provides a set target profit that is reached by investments by special VIPs.

