The contract furniture and furnishings market in Europe provides a comprehensive picture of the European contract furniture business: production and market size, leading manufacturers, destination segments, demand drivers and projects, product categories and, new in this year edition, a special focus on furniture for the Airport segment.
This study provides a precise estimation of the contract furniture and furnishings production and market size in Europe (soft and turn-key) and for each considered country, up to the year 2019: Northern Europe (Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden); Central Europe (Austria, Germany, Switzerland); Western Europe (Belgium-Lux, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom); Southern Europe (Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain).
Contract furniture production and consumption in Europe by destination segment:
- Hospitality
- Retail and luxury shops
- Restaurants and bars
- Office and workplace
- Public spaces
- Marine
- Real estate
- Airports (Special focus in this year edition. See below)
- Healthcare
- Education and Entertainment
Contract furniture production in Europe by product category:
- Bathroom furniture and fittings
- Bedroom furniture and mattresses
- Kitchen furniture
- Lighting fixtures
- Office furniture
- Outdoor furniture
- Tables and chairs
- Upholstered furniture
Contract furniture market's competitive landscape: Market share on total production for the leading groups, the Top 20 companies operating in the contract furniture segment.
NEW: FOCUS ON AIRPORT FURNITURE: This year edition provides a detailed analysis of the Airport segment including value of production and consumption, demand drivers (passengers traffic, investments, existing airports and projects in the pipeline), distribution channels, supply and purchasing process, developers, engineering and management companies, trends in products and average budgets for gate seating and a selection of business lounge furniture.
FINANCIAL ANALYSIS: a set of financial indicators (Operating Revenue -Turnover-, Added Value, P/L for Period -Net Income-, Shareholders Funds, Cash Flow, ROI, ROE, EBITDA margin, EBIT margin, Solvency Ratio, Current Ratio, Number of Employees, Turnover per Employee, Added value per Employee) are reported for 50 companies operating in the contract furniture business.
ANNEX: Contact details for about 160 architect and design studios, List of relevant international fairs, List of relevant international magazines, List of the first 300 hotel companies at global level, Contact details for over 350 contract furniture and furnishing manufacturers mentioned in the research.
Key Topics Covered:
1. SCENARIO
- Market evolution and figures by segment
- Production and consumption of contract furniture and furnishing in Europe and by country
- Contract furniture production by kind: Turn-key and soft contract
- Production and consumption of contract furniture by segment (Retail and luxury shops, Hospitality, Office, Restaurants and Bars, Real Estate, Education, Marine, Entertainment, Healthcare, Airports, Museums Arts)
- Production and consumption of contract furniture by product (Office and institutional furniture, Table and Chairs, Lighting, Upholstery, Bathroom furniture, Bathroom equipment, Bedroom, Mattress, Outdoor furniture, Other furniture, Other products/fittings)
- Leading groups in Europe and their market shares. Market concentration and Market shares on total production.
2. PERFORMANCE BY COUNTRY
- Demand of contract furniture and furnishing and Macroeconomic indicators in Norhern Europe (Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden); Central Europe (Austria, Germany, Switzerland); Western Europe (Belgium-Lux, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom); Southern Europe (Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain)
3. FOCUS: AIRPORT FURNITURE
- Values of consumption and production of contract furniture and furnishings for airports
- Demand drivers (Passenger traffic, Airport investments and forecasts, Number of airports and projects pipeline
- Distribution channels
- The purchasing process
- Airport developers, engineering management companies
- Product trends and turnover
- Average customer budgets: gate seating
- Average customer budgets: business lounge
- Projects
4. CONTRACT MARKET DESTINATION SEGMENTS
- Demand drivers and projects for each considered destination segment
5. COMPETITION BY SEGMENT
- Total contract furniture sales and sales in a sample of companies in each considered segment
6. COMPETITION BY PRODUCT
- Contract furniture sales in a sample of companies by each considered product category
7. FINANCIAL ANALYSIS
- Financial indicators for 50 companies operating in the contract furniture business
APPENDIX
- Architect and design studios, international fairs, international magazines, hotel companies, contract furniture and furnishing manufacturers.
