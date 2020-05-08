Bublar Group Support British e-Retail Tie Company Broni&Bo With Virtual Try-Ons

STOCKHOLM, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broni&Bo has partnered with Bublar Group's subsidiary Sayduck for Virtual Try-Ons. With this new feature the customer can try out how the tie looks on themselves. Sayduck's platform for 3D and Augmented Reality give the possibility to showcase all the details of the product in a most realistic way.

'We partnered with Sayduck to launch our Knitted Bow Ties using the latest in Augmented Reality and facial recognition technology to do just that, to offer customers a way of virtually trying on our accessories in the comfort of their own home or whilst in a retail store, says Matthew Boulding," owner of Broni&Bo.

"I believe that Virtual Try-Ons will revolutionise the e-commerce market. Broni&Bo is an early adopter of the new possibilities Virtual Try-Ons gives for the online fashion and clothing industries. I am happy they have chosen our Sayduck platform for their online store," says Niklas Slotte, Managing Director at Sayduck.

Sayduck has created 3D knitted bow ties in a variety of colours and styles, together with the Augmented Reality and Virtual Try-On features on the platform. These features are available with iPad Pro, iPhone X or later.

Broni&Bo is a start-up accessories retailer specializing in crafter knitted ties and bow ties.

https://broniandbo.co.uk/pages/augmented-reality-guide

Bublar Group AB (publ) is the Nordic region's leading listed XR technology company specializing in Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR). The company offers XR solutions in E-commerce, Entertainment, Training and Manufacturing. The company includes the subsidiaries Vobling, Sayduck and Virtual Brains. Bublar is headquartered in Stockholm and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

In essence, Bublar Group will change the game. We change how we Work, Shop and Play.

