AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (PRAZ) AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 08-May-2020 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 07/05/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 15.0195 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 37000 CODE: PRAZ ISIN: LU2089238112 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAZ Sequence No.: 62544 EQS News ID: 1039631 End of Announcement EQS News Service

