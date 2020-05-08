Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 857054 ISIN: JP3762600009 Ticker-Symbol: NSE 
Tradegate
08.05.20
08:26 Uhr
3,820 Euro
+0,040
+1,06 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8003,90011:42
3,8203,90008:27
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NOMURA
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC3,820+1,06 %