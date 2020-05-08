

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR), a Japanese financial holding company, reported Friday that its fourth-quarter net loss attributable to shareholders was 34.48 billion yen or $321 million, compared to prior year's profit of 844 million yen.



Loss per share was 11.31 yen, compared to profit of 0.25 yen a year ago.



Net revenue in the fourth quarter was 237.47 billion yen or $2.2 billion, up 21 percent from last year's 301.25 billion yen. Sequentially, net revenue declined 29 percent from the third quarter.



Separately, Nomura declared a year-end dividend of 5 yen per share to shareholders of record as of March 31. The dividend will be paid on June 8. Accordingly, the annual dividend for the year ended March 2020 will total 20 yen per share.



For the year ending March 31, 2021, Nomura said it does not present earnings and dividends forecasts amid the existing uncertainties globally.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

