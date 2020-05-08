GreenBox POS, LLC: GreenBox POS (GRBX) Adds Bitcoin and Crypto Capabilities

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2020 / GreenBox POS ("GreenBox", "GRBX", the "Company") announced today the addition of Bitcoin and other Crypto currencies as acceptable digital form of payments on the Company's ecosystem.

GreenBox has been paying close attention to the evolution of Crypto currencies, their security, privacy, and acceptance for years. In recognition of the increased demand for payouts in Crypto currencies, Bitcoin in particular, the Company invested in the technology necessary to bring this feature to its clients at the elevated competency standards that they have come to expect from GreenBox. Until now, GreenBox specialized in Blockchain ledgering technology and strategically refrained from accepting Crypto currencies. As the Company's integrated technology has made it safer and more reasonable for clients to use, the Company is now embracing the opportunities these digital payments bring, and will be accepting and transacting in Crypto Currencies.

GreenBox accepts over 100 different Crypto currencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Tether, Litecoin, EOS, Binance, Tezos. GreenBox's customers can decide for themselves which type of Crypto payment best fits their needs.

In addition, GreenBox offers its clients Crypto currency to pay into the ecosystem. Clients can select from the same set of Crypto options to fund their accounts within GreenBox's ecosystem. The Blockchain ledger itself remains independent of the currency being recorded on it.

"The beauty of Crypto is that it can touch every country in the world instantly," stated CEO Fredi Nisan. "It can be difficult to send payments to countries whose infrastructure and reporting is not set up for rapid and repetitive payments. Adding Crypto to our repertoire allows GreenBox to reach those corners of the world where payments previously have been challenging or even impossible."

GreenBox POS ("GRBX", "GreenBox") is a groundbreaking technology company that builds customized payment solutions for a variety of industries. GreenBox develops individual disruptive applications integrated in an end-to-end suite of financial products, supporting multitude of industries with an emphasis on Blockchain secured ledger technology. A main business focus is in blockchain ledgering services, capable of handling large commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients in myriad of business verticals. GreenBox is now capable of managing both legacy currency transactions as well as crypto payouts. GreenBox's main operating geography remains the USA, with additional capacity, clientele and technology availability developing in other countries.

