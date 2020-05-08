

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose notably on Friday, with positive news regarding the U.S.-China trade talks and moves to ease lockdown measures and reopen economies around the world helping support underlying sentiment.



Investors shrugged off a government report showing that German exports declined the most on record in March as foreign demand was dampened by coronavirus pandemic.



Exports fell by seasonally adjusted 11.8 percent month-on-month, in contrast to February's 1.2 percent rise, Destatis reported. This was the strongest decline since the beginning of the time series in August 1990.



Imports dropped 5.1 percent on month, the largest fall since January 2009. Consequently, the trade surplus declined to a seasonally adjusted EUR 12.8 billion from EUR 21.4 billion a month ago.



The benchmark DAX was up 72 points, or 0.67 percent, at 10,831 after climbing 1.4 percent in the previous session.



Industrial company Siemens jumped over 5 percent. The company abandoned its full-year earnings forecast and said it is accelerating its cost-savings program to deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.



Automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen were up between 0.6 percent and 0.8 percent.



Banks Commerzbank and Deutsch Bank fell over 1 percent.



Rheinmetall lost nearly 3 percent. The defense contractor expects that sales and operating earnings in the Automotive sector and the Group will be significantly lower than in previous forecasts for 2020.



Bechtle, the largest IT system house in Germany, rallied 3.2 percent after making a very good start to 2020.



