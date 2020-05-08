The "European Woodfree Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This European Woodfree Paper Market service provides detailed analysis and forecasts by sub-grade and country. It comprises:
- Tri-annual European Woodfree Paper Market forecast reports (3 pa)
- Access to the subscriber information and support service
- Ad-hoc updates for subscribers
The European Woodfree Paper Market forecasts are published three times per annum (in April/May, July/August, December/January), focusing on Western Europe and Eastern Europe, giving specific market information on Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Nordic, Benelux, Iberia and Other, as well as Eastern/Central Europe (new-EU).
Data/analyses covered include:
- Demand
- Imports
- Exports
- Mill Shipments
- Mill Capacity
- Mill Operating Ratios
- Prices
- Leading Suppliers
- Delivery Times
- Mill Integration
- Papermakers' Converting Margins
For the following paper grades:
- Coated Woodfree Sheets
- Coated Woodfree Reels
- Uncoated Woodfree Cutsize
- Uncoated Woodfree Folio Sheets
- Uncoated Woodfree Reels
Key Topics Covered
Introduction
- Regional Classifications
- COVID-19
- Spring 2020 Recent events
- Forecast Update: Summary
1. Forecast Summary: Data
- Annual Forecast Summary: Europe-30
- Annual Forecast Summary: W. Europe-16
- Annual Forecast Summary: E. Europe-14
- Annual Forecast Summary: Russia
1.1. Forecast Cycle Dynamics
1.2. Forecast Long-Term Trend
1.3. Demand: Demand Drivers
1.4. Demand: Sub-Grade Forecast
1.5. Demand: Regional Focus
2. Capacity
2.1. Forecast Capacity Overview
2.2. Capacity Projections, CWF tonnage details
2.3. Capacity Projections, CWF Other Europe
2.4. Capacity Projections, UWF tonnage details
2.5. Capacity Projections, UWF Others
2.6. Investment Details Listing of Plans
3. Supply-Demand Balance
3.1. Delivery Lead Times
3.2. Quarterly Operating Ratios
3.3. Annual Operating Ratios
3.4. Supply-Demand Outlook (Base vs. Forecast)
3.5. Cut-size Papers Demand Supply
4. Leading Suppliers
4.1. Consolidation Leading Companies
4.2. Cut-Size Leading Companies
5. Trade
5.1 Trade Forecast Exports
5.2 Trade Forecast Imports
6. Prices Margins
6.1. Papermakers' Costs
6.2. Papermakers' Converting Margins
6.3. Paper Price Forecast
6.4. Paper and Pulp Prices
Appendix 1: Market Indicators
Appendix 2: Demand Forecast Grade/Region
Appendix 3: Quarterly Forecasts
