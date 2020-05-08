The "European Woodfree Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This European Woodfree Paper Market service provides detailed analysis and forecasts by sub-grade and country. It comprises:

Tri-annual European Woodfree Paper Market forecast reports (3 pa)

Access to the subscriber information and support service

Ad-hoc updates for subscribers

The European Woodfree Paper Market forecasts are published three times per annum (in April/May, July/August, December/January), focusing on Western Europe and Eastern Europe, giving specific market information on Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Nordic, Benelux, Iberia and Other, as well as Eastern/Central Europe (new-EU).

Data/analyses covered include:

Demand

Imports

Exports

Mill Shipments

Mill Capacity

Mill Operating Ratios

Prices

Leading Suppliers

Delivery Times

Mill Integration

Papermakers' Converting Margins

For the following paper grades:

Coated Woodfree Sheets

Coated Woodfree Reels

Uncoated Woodfree Cutsize

Uncoated Woodfree Folio Sheets

Uncoated Woodfree Reels

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Regional Classifications

COVID-19

Spring 2020 Recent events

Forecast Update: Summary

1. Forecast Summary: Data

Annual Forecast Summary: Europe-30

Annual Forecast Summary: W. Europe-16

Annual Forecast Summary: E. Europe-14

Annual Forecast Summary: Russia

1.1. Forecast Cycle Dynamics

1.2. Forecast Long-Term Trend

1.3. Demand: Demand Drivers

1.4. Demand: Sub-Grade Forecast

1.5. Demand: Regional Focus

2. Capacity

2.1. Forecast Capacity Overview

2.2. Capacity Projections, CWF tonnage details

2.3. Capacity Projections, CWF Other Europe

2.4. Capacity Projections, UWF tonnage details

2.5. Capacity Projections, UWF Others

2.6. Investment Details Listing of Plans

3. Supply-Demand Balance

3.1. Delivery Lead Times

3.2. Quarterly Operating Ratios

3.3. Annual Operating Ratios

3.4. Supply-Demand Outlook (Base vs. Forecast)

3.5. Cut-size Papers Demand Supply

4. Leading Suppliers

4.1. Consolidation Leading Companies

4.2. Cut-Size Leading Companies

5. Trade

5.1 Trade Forecast Exports

5.2 Trade Forecast Imports

6. Prices Margins

6.1. Papermakers' Costs

6.2. Papermakers' Converting Margins

6.3. Paper Price Forecast

6.4. Paper and Pulp Prices

Appendix 1: Market Indicators

Appendix 2: Demand Forecast Grade/Region

Appendix 3: Quarterly Forecasts

