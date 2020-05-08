

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Interface Inc. (TILE):



-Earnings: -$102.17 million in Q1 vs. $7.06 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.75 in Q1 vs. $0.12 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Interface Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $18.7 million or $0.32 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.21 per share -Revenue: $288.17 million in Q1 vs. $297.69 million in the same period last year.



