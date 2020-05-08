Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JYG7 ISIN: US4586653044 Ticker-Symbol: IF6N 
Stuttgart
08.05.20
11:01 Uhr
7,900 Euro
-0,050
-0,63 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERFACE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERFACE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,9508,20012:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INTERFACE
INTERFACE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTERFACE INC7,900-0,63 %