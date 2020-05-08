Anzeige
PR Newswire
08.05.2020
Elkem ASA - Mandatory Notification of Trade - Primary Insiders

OSLO, Norway, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fredrik Norman, VP Corporate Communications & Public Affairs of Elkem ASA (OSE ticker code: "ELK"), has on 8 May 2020 purchased 6,000 shares in Elkem ASA at a price of NOK 17.00 per share. Following this transaction Fredrik Norman holds 6,000 shares in Elkem ASA.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:
Odd-Geir Lyngstad
VP Finance & Investor Relations
Tel: +47-976-72-806
Email: odd-geir.lyngstad@elkem.no

About Elkem ASA

Founded in 1904, Elkem is one of the world's leading suppliers of silicon-based advanced materials with operations throughout the value chain from quartz to specialty silicones, as well as attractive market positions in specialty ferrosilicon alloys and carbon materials. Elkem is a publicly listed company on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker code: ELK) and is headquartered in Oslo. The company has more than 6,370 employees with 29 production sites and an extensive network of sales offices worldwide. In 2019 Elkem had revenues of NOK 22.7 billion. To learn more, please visit www.elkem.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/elkem/r/elkem-asa---mandatory-notification-of-trade---primary-insiders,c3107411

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16930/3107411/1244457.pdf

Release

