

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) revealed earnings for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $12.68 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $19.64 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, HMS Holdings Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $28.86 million or $0.32 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.9% to $171.41 million from $147.95 million last year.



HMS Holdings Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $28.86 Mln. vs. $30.70 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.32 vs. $0.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.25 -Revenue (Q1): $171.41 Mln vs. $147.95 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $690 - $705 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

