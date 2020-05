YORK (PENNSYLVANIA) (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, dental solutions company Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (XRAY) said it is withdrawing its previously communicated financial guidance for the full-year 2020 as a result of the uncertainty around the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the business.



