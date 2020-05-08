

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Friday, cost containment solutions provider HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) trimmed its revenue outlook for the full year 2020.



For fiscal 2019, the company lowered its revenue outlook to a range of $690 million to $705 million from the prior projection between $$705 million and $715 million.



It also now expects net income in the range of $62 million to $74 million, compared to the previous outlook range of $76 million to $80 million.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.21 per share on revenues of $704.18 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

