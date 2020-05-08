

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Noble Energy Inc (NBL):



-Earnings: -$3.96 billion in Q1 vs. $0.31 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$8.27 in Q1 vs. -$0.65 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Noble Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $85 million or $0.18 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.02 per share -Revenue: $1.02 billion in Q1 vs. $1.05 billion in the same period last year.



