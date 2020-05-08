Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 860720 ISIN: US6550441058 Ticker-Symbol: NB6 
Tradegate
08.05.20
13:19 Uhr
9,000 Euro
+0,800
+9,76 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NOBLE ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOBLE ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,5508,80013:42
8,6008,80013:41
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NOBLE ENERGY
NOBLE ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NOBLE ENERGY INC9,000+9,76 %