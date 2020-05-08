

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES):



-Earnings: -$36.97 million in Q1 vs. $14.24 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.03 in Q1 vs. $0.40 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, H&E Equipment Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.83 million or $0.30 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.35 per share -Revenue: $285.92 million in Q1 vs. $313.64 million in the same period last year.



