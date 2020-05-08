SpendEdge has been monitoring the global agricultural adjuvants market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 1 billion between 2017-2022 at a CAGR of over 7%. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200508005142/en/

COVID-19 Impact Assessment and Market Insights

SpendEdge's reports now include an in-depth complimentary analysis of the COVID-19 impact on procurement and latest market data to help your company overcome sourcing challenges. Our Agricultural Adjuvants Market Procurement Intelligence Report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights in the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

To stay on top of latest trends and supply market information, check out SpendEdge's knowledge center on COVID-19 impact assessment.

Insights into the agricultural adjuvants market price trends

With the environmental watchdogs tightening their grips around the usage of chemicals in farmlands, the demand and the price structure of the agricultural adjuvants market are poised to undergo periodic fluctuations.

Procurement costs of raw materials are expected to increase mainly because of a surge in prices of copper, silicon, and gypsum across the value chain

Pricing Models that Buyers must Implement while Entering into a Contract with Suppliers

Volume-based and fixed pricing are the two most-widely adopted pricing models in the agriculture adjuvants market.

Fixed pricing model - The adoption of this pricing model will effectively reduce complexities associated with agricultural adjuvants procurement. It requires low effort from the management, thus reducing administration costs. The implementation of this pricing model offers security against the increase in the prices of goods as the price remains constant throughout the contract duration.

- The adoption of this pricing model will effectively reduce complexities associated with agricultural adjuvants procurement. It requires low effort from the management, thus reducing administration costs. The implementation of this pricing model offers security against the increase in the prices of goods as the price remains constant throughout the contract duration. Volume-based pricing model- The adoption of this pricing model allows buyers to avail large discounts. It helps buyers with ample opportunities to optimize their agricultural adjuvants procurement budget.

Insights into strategies that will help buyers optimize their agricultural adjuvants procurement spend

Buyers are advised to source from global vendors that have established partnerships with local suppliers or have developed independent manufacturing facilities in LCCs. Operating in LCCS gives suppliers the liberty to market products at low prices owing to their reduced operational and procurement costs for raw materials, labor, and other resources. This will result in a significant reduction in the buyers' agricultural adjuvants procurement costs.

A major category requirement for buyers in the agricultural adjuvant supply market is to ensure the supplier's adherence to payment terms and timelines as they tend to lose focus on the same while maintaining a business relationship with buyers on a long-term basis.

The agricultural adjuvants suppliers enlisted in this report

This agricultural adjuvants procurement market intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

AkzoNobel

Evonik Industries

Solvay

Croda

DowDuPont

Momentive

To get access to regular sourcing and procurement insights into markets for a lifetime activate your subscription to our digital procurement platform for free.

Free sample of reports that you may like:

Global Natural Fragrance Ingredients Market Procurement Intelligence Report

Global Molasses Market Procurement Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo?

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200508005142/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us