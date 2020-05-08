

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ventas Inc. (VTR) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $473.12 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $125.79 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Ventas Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $366.12 million or $0.97 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.4% to $1.01 billion from $0.94 billion last year.



Ventas Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $366.12 Mln. vs. $356.13 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.97 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.28 -Revenue (Q1): $1.01 Bln vs. $0.94 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

