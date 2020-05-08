PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) NCSP Group's IR Contacts Update 08-May-2020 / 14:08 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NCSP Group's IR Contacts Update 8 May 2020 NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) announces new contacts for Investor Relations questions: ? Nikolay Melnikov, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Finance and Economics. Phone: +7 (8617) 60-46-72 ? Anna Tkachenko, Department Manager. Phone: +7 (8617) 60-45-40 ? E-mail: ir@ncsp.com About NCSP Group NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia and the third largest in Europe in terms of cargo turnover in 2019. NCSP shares are traded on Russia's Moscow Exchange (ticker: NMTP) and on the London Stock Exchange in the form of GDRs (ticker: NCSP). NCSP Group cargo turnover in 2019 totaled 142,5 million tones. Consolidated revenue to IFRS in 2019 totaled USD $866,4 million. NCSP Group consolidates the following companies: PJSC NCSP, LLC PTP, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC FNCSP, JSC NLE, IPP Ltd, LLC Baltic Stevedore Company and LLC SFP. For more information, please contact: For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NCSP LEI Code: LEIA0010014976 Sequence No.: 62552 EQS News ID: 1039749 End of Announcement EQS News Service

