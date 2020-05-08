Radient Technologies Inc. Announces Shares for Debt Arrangements

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radient Technologies Inc. ("Radient" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: RTI; OTCQX: RDDTF), a global commercial manufacturer of high quality cannabinoid-based ingredients, formulations and products, announces that it has entered into a series of shares for debt agreements with various of its creditors under the terms and conditions noted below.



The Company has agreed to issue 3,781,073 units to a number of third party creditors in exchange for the settlement of $623,877 of amounts owed by the Company. Each unit will have a deemed value of $0.165 per unit and each unit will include one share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will be exercisable at $0.30 into one Radient common share for a period of 24 months from the date of the completion of the debt settlements.

Additionally, the Company has agreed to issue 1,368,576 shares to certain officers and directors in exchange for the settlement of $225,815 of amounts owed by the Company to such individuals. The Radient shares issued under these agreements will have a deemed value of $0.165 per share.

Securities issued under both arrangements will be subject to a 4 month hold period and both arrangements are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company also announces that it has issued common shares to third-party consultants for services provided, pursuant to the shares for a service agreement previously approved by the TSX Venture Exchange. The common shares were issued at the TSX Venture Exchange 15-day VWAP share price as follows:

January: 236,098 common shares at CAD $0.36



February: 220,529 common shares at CAD $0.38



March: 449,451 common shares at CAD $0.19



April: 733,668 common shares at CAD $0.16

About Radient

Radient Technologies is a commercial manufacturer of high quality cannabinoid based formulations, ingredients and products. Utilizing a proprietary extraction and downstream processing platform that recovers up to 99% of cannabinoids from the cannabis plant, Radient develops specialty products and ingredients that contain a broad range of cannabinoid and terpene profiles while meeting the highest standards of quality and safety. Please visit www.radientinc.com for more information.

