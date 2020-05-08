FN Media Group Presents Financialmorningpost.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The biotech boom is back. After its big breakthrough a few years ago, the biotech industry fell silent. Now, it is in the spotlight once again as smart money races in to back some once-in-a-generation breakthroughs. Mentioned in today's commentary includes:CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP), Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO),Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).

From exciting new technology to the FDA's 'fast-tracking' of brand new therapies for a wide range of treatments, the biotech industry has once again found itself at exactly the right place at exactly the right time.

Before investing, however, it's essential to know every detail about a company - and their particular niche. Not only is the industry notorious for small companies exploding and then promptly losing it all, but it's also on the cusp of brand new and potentially major breakthroughs, meaning that without the proper government green lights, even the most brilliant projects could be shut down in the blink of an eye. And with the industry growing faster than ever, it's never been more important to stay ahead of these trends and regulations.

From industry giants like Microsoft to breakout start-ups like Champignon Brands (SHRM;SHRMF ) - the next great quantum physics or biotech boom is all about positioning yourself. That's why we've put together an outline of everything you need to know about one of the most exciting trends in the biotech sector as it expands in 2020.

An All Natural Solution

The secret to a successful biotech story lies in one thing: innovation. Really making a dent in this market isn't as easy as simply repacking an old idea, it's about seeing a solution for a problem no one else seems to be able to solve.

See, the world is experiencing a sort of mental health crisis. We've grown further apart than ever thanks to television, cellphones, and the internet. And we've lost touch with a lot of the things that used to bring us together.

As a result, mental health has become a global emergency. And while traditional psychiatric medications are able to help most people. Many people are still struggling.

For years, 'fringe' doctors and psychonauts have praised the benefits of a certain type of drug. In fact, these all-natural therapies go back for centuries.

Now, with the beginning of a wave of decriminalization taking place across the United States, psychedelics are targeting the center of a $13 billion medical boom. And one little-known company called Champignon Brands (SHRM;SHRMF ) saw this trend coming and its stock has already tripled in value since January. And that's because they've got lots going for them.

First, they've got a vision. To bring help to a population who haven't been able to benefit from Big Pharma's traditional medicines. They have a whole range of compounds that in clinical trials help everything from depression and anxiety to PTSD and alcoholism.

While these highly praised medicines are still considered illegal, they're starting to benefit from a new wave of acceptance across the United States and the globe. The FDA just fast-tracked psilocybin, MDMA and ketamine for therapeutic research. And the results in tests so far have been astounding.

Champignon Brands (SHRM;SHRMF ) saw this coming, in fact. That's why they've been strategically positioning themselves for the next big biotech boom.



Unlike many companies in the biotech space, where investors expose themselves to massive risk in the hopes that a certain medical trial will pay off, Champignon Brands has an integrated vertical business model that provides it with a steady income to fund its groundbreaking medical trials.



Additionally, Champignon Brands (SHRM;SHRMF ) has an impressive acquisition list, buying up key companies in the industry in its determination to dominate this up and coming trend.



The Great CRISPR Debate

CRISPR is the technology at the center of one of the biggest debates in the scientific world. And it's also one of the most fast-moving technologies in the scientific world. Imagine how quickly computers went from giant boxes that took up entire rooms to little rectangles that fit in your pocket. Now think about how that progression has impacted modern life.





A similar development is being worked on right now with CRISPR technology, a simple yet extremely powerful tool for editing genomes. Gene-editing has unlocked a whole world of medical possibilities, like treating cancer or HIV.

These are what are called therapeutic-somatic genetic modifications. But it's slightly more complicated than that. It also introduces the possibility of removing the genes that would essentially make a baby immune to those same diseases from the get-go. And while that's already quite controversial, the debate really picks up when you consider the same technology could be used to make your future child taller, smarter, prettier or wittier.

It's essentially pandora's box - and science has just opened it. But there are some companies pursuing the technology responsibly.

Take CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP), for instance. Their research focuses entirely on the development of transformative gene-based medicine. Their treatments adhere to the current recommendations of the International Society for Stem Cell Research and target only somatic cells, which means their treatments will not be able to be transferred to a patient's child.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) is another diverse biotech player with a lot of promising treatments in its pipeline.

From treatments for Huntington's disease to Hemophilia, Sangamo is developing capabilities that allow them to design therapeutic approaches to resolve the underlying genetic causes of disease.

Quantum Computers

Quantum computing is going to transform the world as we know it. From curing cancer to bringing an end to climate change, this is where the world's biggest questions are being answered

Problems that we have previously considered 'impossible' could soon be solved in the click of a button. And breakthroughs are being made every day.

Microsoft's (MSFT) Quantum Lab in Sydney, Australia is a prime example. It has developed the ability to control 50,000 qubits through three wires, a cryogenic CMOS design, and a 1cm2 chip computing at near absolute zero temperatures.

In the words of the director of the Quantum Lab, it is "one of the most sophisticated micro-devices ever made" and its ability to work with any type of quantum computing hardware could change the entire industry.

The next step for Microsoft now that they have this chip is to scale up the computer and begin solving real-world problems.





Arguably the most exciting problem out there is ending climate change. The idea, just like with Google's hydrogen simulation, is to simulate large complex molecules and then uncover new catalysts for carbon capture that are cheap and hyper-efficient.

Currently, we can simulate small molecules up to a few dozen qubits but need to scale this to the order of 1 million to solve these kinds of problems. Either of these computing giants could hold the key to the next great breakthrough - changing the world forever.

IBM (IBM)

is another tech giant with its feet in the healthcare pool. Not only has it leveraged its big data edge to enhance and provide insights into traditional healthcare platforms, it is also on the cutting edge of machine learning and artificial intelligence innovation.

One such service it provides is a platform for health insurance companies to better manage their customer service through the use of conversational artificial intelligence. Customers can expect quick responses and precise answers to many questions relating to their healthcare plan and more.

Another breakthrough is IBM's Geisinger Health System. This system leverages machine learning to gain insights into the tremendous amount of data health care providers gather, helping researchers gain more knowledge, and in turn, create new and exciting treatments that are sure to help treat the world's biggest illnesses.

Even the iconic Apple (AAPL) is driving innovation in healthcare. And in a unique way that many wouldn't expect. Its wearable technology, and the data it captures, has opened up a tremendous array of new insights into the world of healthcare.

Not only is its data actively helping save lives, its products are as well. In fact, the iWatch even comes equipped with an innovative feature called Fall Detection. The technology will detect significant - and potentially dangerous - falls, and automatically call emergency services if you have been immobile for a set amount of time. Additionally, the watch will even send a message to your emergency contacts to let them know that emergency services have been notified.

By Charles Kennedy

