CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Friday, Canada building permits for March and jobs data for April are due. Ahead of these data, the loonie recovered from its early lows against its major counterparts.



The loonie was worth 76.30 against the yen, 0.9097 against the aussie, 1.5116 against the euro and 1.3139 against the greenback around 8:25 am ET.



