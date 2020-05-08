Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2020) - Spotlight Growth has published new content on Sortis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOHI) ("SOHI" or the "Company"), a Portland, Oregon-based alternative investment firm with a primary focus on real estate. This includes managed funds, with positions in both debt and equity opportunities. The Company's diversified business model spans fund management, lending, development, advisory & more.

The content provides an overview of Sortis Holdings, its latest news, funds overview, and further analysis.

Sortis Income Fund Produced Positive Return in Q1 2020 As REITs Cratered

The Sortis Income Fund (SIF) is an unleveraged mortgage fund, which primarily focuses on short-term notes that are backed by real estate. Sortis Holdings recently announced that the SIF produced a net annualized return of 7.1% during the first quarter 2020.

This compares to publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), which saw even greater losses than the stock market overall. The MSCI U.S. REIT Index, a key benchmark index, saw total returns of -26.99% during the first quarter 2020.

Strong comparative performance and a strong focus on principal protection could be a potential explanation behind the SIF's inflows of $13 million during Q1.

"In an environment where the stock market has dropped significantly, REIT valuations have plummeted and other funds are paying little to no dividends, we take pride in delivering a solid return to our investor base," notes Jef Baker, SIF managing director. "It is a volatile environment like this that validates the SIF's number one goal of principal protection. We kept dry powder on the sidelines all through March, which slightly lowered our yields for Q1. That patience should pay dividends in Q2 as we are already seeing once in a cycle lending opportunities."

Overall, the Sortis portfolio management team continues to see the SIF's loan holdings performing well and remain confident in the underlying real estate-backed deals.

SOHI Management Positioning to Capitalize on Real Estate Opportunities

The Sortis Holdings management team, led by CEO Jef Baker and Chairman Paul Brenneke, have released a series of updates recently detailing of the company's positioning as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Recently, Sortis released an outline of its COVID-19 investment strategy and provided great insight on the company's outlook during the Sortis Economic Forecast with Dr. Bill Conerly webinar. Anyone interested in Sortis, the overall economy, and real estate are encouraged to watch a playback of the webinar: https://sortis.com/blog/sortis-economic-forecast-with-dr-bill-conerly/

For more information on Sortis Holdings, Inc., please visit: https://sortis.com/ and https://spotlightgrowth.com/index.php/2020/05/07/sortis-holdings-inc-s-otc-pink-sohi-income-fund-outperforms-reits-and-broader-market-during-first-quarter-2020/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55577