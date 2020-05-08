Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14Y6F ISIN: US02079K3059 Ticker-Symbol: ABEA 
Tradegate
08.05.20
15:15 Uhr
1.279,40 Euro
+14,60
+1,15 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.275,401.279,2015:15
1.275,201.279,4015:16
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALPHABET
ALPHABET INC CL A Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALPHABET INC CL A1.279,40+1,15 %