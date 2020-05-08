Request FREE Proposal for Comprehensive Insights

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent engagement- Pharmacovigilance: Improving Drug Development Amid The Covid-19 Crisis

The case study aligns perfectly with Quantzig's commitment to helping its clients transform business processes using data and analytical insights. It also offers comprehensive insights into:

The role of pharmacovigilance in improving drug development process

The role of pharmacovigilance in maintaining good relationships with regulators

Ensuring business stability is a major challenge for businesses amid the crisis.

According to Quantzig's pharmacovigilance experts, "To succeed in today's precision medicine market, one must overcome the challenges facing the sector by devising appropriate strategies to skillfully tackle unfavorable situations."

The client is a leading player in the German precision medicine market, offering a diverse portfolio of products for both treatment and prevention of diseases, including prescription drugs, generics, and other solutions targeted at both the physician and individual consumer-level. With pain management and addiction drugs being new focus areas, the client decided to leverage pharmacovigilance analytics by partnering with Quantzig to build a robust pharmacovigilance analytics process. Using a pharmacovigilance analytics framework, the client wanted to analyze drug safety data obtained from various sources to build synergy between traditional analytics and clinical data to provide faster and better insights across the organization.

Pharmacovigilance: Business Outcome

Reduce preparation time for drug safety reviews from days to hours
Understand safety risks earlier in the drug development phase
Maintain good relationships with regulators
Enhance the protection of patients

Quantzig's pharmacovigilance analytics solutions have helped leading pharmaceutical, biotech, and life sciences companies worldwide. The solution empowers the broadest spectrum of pharmacovigilance, clinical, and other data management teams within the precision medicine market to easily access and analyze clinical data, identify trends representing risks and opportunities, and empowers them to dig deeper into the data without relying on biostatistics and support from IT teams. This allows companies operating in the precision medicine market to quickly review clinical data and develop targeted drugs by leveraging an improved drug development and safety monitoring process

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies.

