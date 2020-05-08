Request FREE Proposal for Comprehensive Insights

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent engagement - Sales Force Analytics: Boost Sales Force Efficiency Amid The Covid-19 Crisis

The case study aligns perfectly with Quantzig's commitment to helping its clients transform business processes using data and analytical insights. It also offers comprehensive insights into:

The role of sales force analytics in boosting sales force efficiency

The role of sales force analytics in devising robust sales strategy

The impact of sales force on agent attrition rates

According to Quantzig's sales force analytics experts, "The current economic upheaval highlights the criticality of agile, innovative and continuous transformations for most businesses, and the insurance industry is no exception."

A strong sales force performance helps create value-added relationships with customers. However, factors such as fierce competition and poor retention strategies are making it difficult for sales managers to retain and attract sales people in the company. Consequently, it has become imperative for the sales managers to rethink the way they manage, train, and motivate their sales force. A well-defined retention strategy aimed at improving the sales force productivity will ensure that the customers avail their products on a regular basis. With an aim to track the performance of their sales force, the client, a leading insurance player in the US collaborated with the Quantzig team to develop a solution for agent retention and optimize their strategy to improve conversion rate. Due to stiff competition in the market and the need to ensure that their customers continue availing their products there was a need to improve the existing strategy and their sales force productivity. There was a lack of advanced forecasting capabilities and a well-defined retention strategy. The primary objective of this sales force performance optimization was to minimize agent attrition and maximize sales force productivity to improve long-term profitability.

Sales Force Analytics: Business Outcome

1: Boosted sales force efficiency

2: Offered real-time updates by developing a sales force dashboard

3: Helped in reducing agent attrition rates

In a span of just 10 weeks the client was able to understand the key factors to focus on to minimize agent attrition and maximize sales force productivity. At the end of the sales force performance, the client witnessed an improvement in agent satisfaction through various retention and training programs.

