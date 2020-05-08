As a part of its new article series that analyzes COVID-19's impact across industries, Quantzig, a premier analytics services provider, today announced the completion of its recent article 'Four Unknown Benefits of Market Basket Analysis.

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

The benefits of market basket analysis Why businesses should leverage market basket analysis to thrive in the post-pandemic world

"Market basket analysis can be used effectively to increase the overall spending from the customer by placing complimentary items close together or bundling such items at a discounted price," says a market basket analysis expert at Quantzig

Recent advancements in data analytics technology have opened up a world of possibility for players in the food and beverages sector to increase their operational efficiency and delight their customers. The advancements have increased to such a level that data scientists have been able to create algorithms that accurately predict the next group of items you are about to buy based on a certain group of items that were previously purchased. For instance, people who buy beer and plastic mugs are more likely to buy chips as their next item. Similarly, retailers can create relationships between specific items and accurately predict which items will be purchased next by assigning a certain level of probability

Benefits of Market Basket Analysis

1: Helps in setting prices

2: Arranging SKU displays

3: Customizing promotions

4: Identifying sales influencer

Market basket analysis is one of the most commonly used retailing techniques to increase sales. By leveraging market basket analysis retailers can determine product affinity and understand the reason behind products purchased together.

At Quantzig, we analyze the current business scenario using real-time dashboards to help global enterprises operate more efficiently.

