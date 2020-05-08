As coronavirus continues to disrupt the global supply chainsQuantzig's analytics experts analyze its impact on the business operations of digital ecommerce companies

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a dual impact on the ecommerce sector which is currently witnessing a sudden surge in online shoppers globally. While digital ecommerce companies are witnessing a high demand for essentials across online channels, it's crucial to note that the same factors which have increased sales have also adversely impacted operations in certain parts of their supply chains. Supply chain disruptions induced by the COVID-19 crisis have also given rise to several challenges in route optimization and inventory management that have prompted digital ecommerce companies to delay and cancel orders over the past few months.

Our analysis suggests that the pandemic is expected to last for a prolonged period until we succeed in flattening the curve. This implies that digital ecommerce majors will have to adapt to the new normal and realign their business structure to function effectively

According to Quantzig's supply chain analytics experts, "Ensuring OTIF deliveries and avoiding order cancellations due to inventory stockouts has turned out to be a major concern for leading digital ecommerce companies that are witnessing high demand due to the COVID-19 crisis."

How COVID-19 has adversely impacted the digital ecommerce sector?

Coronavirus induced challenges in the digital ecommerce industry revolve around the following factors:

Demand Surges Price gouging Product safety concerns Cybercrimes Bandwidth issues Last mile logistics

With predictions for the ecommerce industry indicating a positive outlook, there is immense scope for businesses to make the most of the current predictions and market forecasts. As such, the health and wellness sector is poised to witness several new trends led by the surge in demand in the post-COVID world. Though e-commerce can be an instrumental revenue-driving tool at times of crisis, one cannot afford to overlook the vulnerabilities in the ecommerce supply chains.

