Quantzig, has announced the completion of its latest market basket analysis for a leading food retailer. This success story offers comprehensive insights into the solutions and analytical methodologies that helped the client achieve a 3.5% increase in ROAS

Customer acquisition, as we know, is a crucial factor that determines the success or failure of a company in today's highly fragmented retail landscape. Due to many such factors that curtail growth, the retail sector is fraught with challenges ranging from data management to technology adoption which has made it necessary for businesses to find a solution that can address the specific requirements of its customers and enhance marketing effectiveness.

The Business Problem: We worked with a leading European specialty foods retailer, to build a market basket analysis solution using their existing BI platform. With the help of market basket analysis, the specialty foods retailer was able to increase the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns and optimize the layout of their stores to increase sales profitability across its retail outlets. The client had invested heavily in CRM tools and customer data management techniques, but the deployed system failed to analyze data and extract important information from their vast customer and product databases.

Market basket analysis can be used effectively to increase the overall spending from the customer by placing complimentary items close together or bundling such items at a discounted price," says a market basket analysis expert from Quantzig.

The Solution Offered: Based on the clients' existing tools and data management techniques, our market basket analysis experts developed a customized market basket analysis based solution to address their challenges and identify new areas to drive growth.

Quantzig's market basket analysis solutions helped the client to:

Achieve a 3.5x increase in ROAS

Deep dive into product affinities within a market basket

Quantzig's market basket analysis solutions offered predictive insights on:

Discovering and analyzing large volumes of POS data

Enrich data sets from disparate sources into unified view

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

