Lucintel: Technology Trends in the Automotive Lighting Market

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2020 / The technologies in automotive lighting have undergone significant change in recent years, with xenon headlamp to LED and laser Pixel Lighting solutions. The rising wave of new technologies, such as laser, µAFS LED, flexible OLED are creating significant potential for automotive lighting in various vehicles to enable the driver visibility at longer range and provides safety to other drivers and pedestrians.

In automotive lighting market, various technologies, such as halogen, xenon, LED and laser technologies are used for the interior and exterior lighting solutions. Increase in demand for premium segment vehicles, lighting regulations for better visibility and safety, and high demand for adaptive lighting are creating opportunities for various automotive lighting technologies.

To download free PDF brochure please go to https://www.lucintel.com/technology-automotive-lighting-market.aspx

Lucintel study finds that automotive lighting technology is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3% from 2019 to 2024. LED lighting technology is the largest segment of this market and is growing at above average growth. Hella, Philips, Osram Licht, Valeo, Zizala, Robert Bosch, and Zkw are among the major players in the automotive lighting market.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in automotive lighting market, and it has now published a comprehensive research report titled "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Automotive Lighting Market 2019-2024". This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential and other parameters of various technologies in automotive lighting market.

The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global automotive lighting technology by application, technology, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Technology Type

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Technology Type

Trends and Forecasts by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Halogen

Xenon

LED

Laser

Other Technologies

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Interior Lighting Halogen Xenon LED Laser Other Technologies

Exterior Lighting Halogen Xenon LED Laser Other Technologies



Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the Automotive Lighting Technologies

Companies / Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type

This more than 150-pages research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link helpdesk@lucintel.com.

About Lucintel

Lucintel, the premier global management consulting and market research firm, creates winning strategies for growth. It offers market assessments, competitive analysis, opportunity analysis, growth consulting, M&A, and due diligence services to executives and key decision-makers in a variety of industries. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com.

Brandon Fitzgerald

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: brandon.fitzgerald@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Cell: 303.775.0751

Related reports

Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Automotive Display System Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/technology-automotive-display-system-market.aspx

Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Automotive Back Mirror Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/technology-automotive-back-mirror-market.aspx

Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Automotive Camera Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/technology-automotive-camera-market.aspx

Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Automotive Biometric Identification Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/technology-automotive-biometric-identification-market.aspx

Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/technology-automotive-augmented-reality-market.aspx

Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Automotive Instrumental Panel Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/technology-automotive-instrumental-panel-market.aspx

Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Automotive Foam Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/technology-automotive-foam-market.aspx

Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Automotive Battery Tray Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/technology-automotive-battery-tray-market.aspx

Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Automotive Resonator Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/technology-automotive-resonator-market.aspx

Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Automotive Seat Frame Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/technology-automotive-seat-frame-market.aspx

Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Automotive A Pillar Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/technology-automotive-a-pillar-market.aspx

Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Automotive Biometric Identification Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/technology-automotive-biometric-identification-market.aspx

SOURCE: Lucintel

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/587154/Technology-Trends-in-the-Automotive-Lighting-Market