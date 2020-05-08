

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order saying that in the state of Texas, no one can be put behind bars because they're not following an executive order.



This was announced by the governor himself while speaking with reporters in the Oval Office after a meeting with President Donald Trump.



The Republican Governor met with the President Thursday to discuss Texas' response to the coronavirus pandemic as the state moves forward with restarting its economy.



The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Texas is nearing 1000, and infected cases crossed 36,000.



Abbott's latest executive order was prompted by the imprisonment of Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther, who was sentenced to a week in jail for violating a court order to close her business for not complying with lockdown guidelines.



Luther was released Thursday on the strength of the executive order.



'We should not be taking these people and put them behind bars. That is wrong, and that is why I issued another executive order today saying that in the state of Texas, no one can be put behind bars because they're not following an executive order. It's common sense,' Abbott said.



Barbershops and salons in the state are reopening Friday with restrictions. Movie theaters and restaurants are allowed to operate in 25 percent capacity.



According to Abbott, there are only three categories causing any type of outbreak: meatpacking plants, jails, and senior (citizen) centers.



If it weren't for those three categories, the people in Texas testing positive would be very minimal,' Abbott said.



The governor formed new 'surge response teams' in the state to focus on these three areas.



'These surge forces will go out to regions where there are flair-ups, and it's like putting out a fire,' he added.



In the wake of the latest report that 33 million jobs have been lost in the last seven weeks, Trump was asked if more jobs will be lost in May.



'The number will start coming down at an appropriate time', was his reply. 'I'm viewing the third quarter as being a very important quarter because that'll be a transition,' Trump told reporters.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken