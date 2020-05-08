Anzeige
Freitag, 08.05.2020

GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2020 | 16:29
Sveriges Riksbank: Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures SEK Kommuninvest Bonds

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Kommuninvest Bonds, 2020-05-12

Maturity dateLoanISIN codeCouponVolume, SEK million
2022-06-012206SE00092694180.25 %500 +/- 250
2023-11-132311SE00109482401.00 %500 +/- 250
2025-05-12
2505
SE0011414010
1.00 %
500 +/- 250
2026-11-12
2611
SE0012569572
1.00 %
500 +/- 250

Settlement date 2020-05-14

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on MAY 12, 2020

Highest permitted bid volume: 500 SEK million in issue 2206, 2311, 2505, and 2611.

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 11.15 (CEST) ON MAY 12, 2020


For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)