Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2020 | 16:29
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sveriges Riksbank: Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures Sek Bonds

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2020-05-15

Bid procedure 15 May 2020

BondsGovernment bond SGB 1058 (SE0005676608) 2025-05-12
Government bond SGB 1062 (SE0013935319) 2031-05-12



Bid dateFriday 15 May 2020
Bid times0900-1000 hours (CEST) on the Bid date
Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 250 million in issue SGB 1058
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 250 million in issue SGB 1062



Maximum volume 2,0 billion SEK

Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue SGB 1058
A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue SGB 1062
Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)SEK 50 million per bid
Expected allocation timeNo later than 1010 hours (CEST) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment dateTuesday 19 May 2020
Delivery of BondsTo the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383

Stockholm, 8 May 2020


Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)