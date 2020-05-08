Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2020 | 16:29
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sveriges Riksbank: Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures Sek Covered Bonds

Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures Sek Bonds

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Covered Bonds, 2020-05-14

Maturity dateLoanISIN codeCouponVolume, SEK million
2022-04-08
5531
SE00069912461.00 %1,000 +/- 500
2021-12-15
574
SE00081034771.50 %1,000 +/- 500
2021-12-151585SE00089925151.50 %1,000 +/- 500
2022-06-15191SE00075256541.00 %1,000 +/- 500
2021-12-152112SE00104947161.00 %400 +/- 250
2021-09-15514SE00065433281.75 %400 +/- 250
2022-06-15143SE00085866551.25 %400 +/- 250






Settlement date 2020-05-18

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on MAY 14 2020


Highest permitted bid volume: 1,000 SEK million in issue 5531

1,000 SEK million in issue 574

1,000 SEK million in issue 1585

1,000 SEK million in issue 191

400 SEK million in issue 2112

400 SEK million in issue 514

400 SEK million in issue 143

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.15 (CEST)

ON MAY 14, 2020.

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se



Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)