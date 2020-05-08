The global sorting equipment market is expected to grow by USD 639.68 million, as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200508005317/en/

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Sorting Equipment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities that influence COVID-19 pandemic Request free sample pages of the sorting equipment market

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Sorting Equipment Market Analysis Report by End-user (Food sorting, Waste sorting, and Mineral sorting), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-sorting-equipment-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by growing concerns about food safety. In addition, the upgradation and modernization of equipment are anticipated to boost the growth of the sorting equipment market.

The presence of contaminants and germs in food products could result in serious health implications and even death. Also, farmers add chemical fertilizers and foreign materials to increase the yield. In addition, the growing health consciousness among consumers and the increasing stringency of regulations about food safety have compelled food manufacturers to adopt sorting equipment to ensure the quality of their food products. These factors are expected to create a strong demand for sorting equipment during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Sorting Equipment Companies:

Aweta

Aweta operates its business through a unified segment. The company manufactures sorting machines for different fruits and vegetables such as apple, avocado, mango, and others.

BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH

BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH operates its business through segments such as Mixing plants, Stone processing, Conveyor technology, and Sorting technology. The company offers plant solutions and optical sorting machines for mineral sorting.

Bühler AG

Bühler AG operates its business through segments such as Grains and Food, Consumer Foods, and Advanced Materials. The company offers optical sorting equipment to sort grain, food, and plastic.

DAEWON GSI Co. Ltd.

DAEWON GSI Co. Ltd. operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers a wide range of food sorting equipment.

Duravant LLC

Duravant LLC operates its business through segments such as Food processing, Packaging, and Material handling. The company manufactures a range of sorting equipment under its brand, Key Technology.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Sorting Equipment Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Food sorting

Waste sorting

Mineral sorting

Sorting Equipment Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Fruit Sorting Machinery Market Global fruit sorting machinery market by product (automated fruit sorting machinery and mechanical fruit sorting machinery) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Smart Waste Management Market Global smart waste management market by application (collection, landfill, recovery and recycling, and processing) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200508005317/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/