Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PF3K ISIN: US35137L1052 Ticker-Symbol: FO5 
Tradegate
08.05.20
09:29 Uhr
23,800 Euro
+0,400
+1,71 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
FOX CORPORATION A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FOX CORPORATION A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,80024,00016:50
23,80024,00016:45
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FOX CORPORATION A
FOX CORPORATION A Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FOX CORPORATION A23,800+1,71 %