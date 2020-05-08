

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sobeauty Inc. is recalling about 600 'Mag Cube' magnetic ball sets citing risk of ingestion by children, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.



The recall was initiated after reports of many injuries to children with similar magnetic balls, which are warned to cause serious and permanent intestinal injuries or death.



The recall includes 'Mag Cube' magnetic ball sets labeled as '3D MAGNETIC PUZZLE', 'MAGCUBE BUCKYBALLS' and 'JOYNOTE' with 'MAG CUBE' on the back of the box.



The affected sets contain 216 spherical high-power rare earth magnets of different colors and sizes. The product was manufactured in China, and sold online at Walmart.com from March 2018 through December 2019 for between $13 and $20.



The metal container of the balls has a warning labeled on it, which says swallowed magnets can stick together across intestines causing serious infections and death.



The agency noted that the recalled magnet sets contain high-powered magnets and violate the federal standard for children's toys. Two or more high-powered magnets, if swallowed, can link together inside a child's intestines and clamp onto body tissues, causing intestinal obstructions, perforations, sepsis and death.



The Port Jefferson Station, New York-based company hasn't received any reports related to the recalled magnet sets.



Meanwhile, the CPSC has received numerous incident reports of ingestions involving other small, high-powered magnets, including many that required surgery.



The agency urged consumers to stop using them and contact Sobeauty for a full refund.



