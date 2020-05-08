

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the notable advance seen in the previous session, stocks are seeing further upside in morning trading on Friday. With the continued upward move, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has reached its best intraday level in over two months.



The major averages have pulled back off their highs in recent trading but remain firmly positive. The Dow is up 296.35 points or 1.2 percent at 24,172.24, the Nasdaq is up 97.39 points or 1.1 percent at 9,077.06 and the S&P 500 is up 31.05 points or 1.1 percent at 2,912.24.



The continued strength on Wall Street comes even though the Labor Department released a report showing a record nosedive in U.S. employment in the month of April.



The report said non-farm employment plummeted by 20.5 million jobs in April after tumbling by a revised 870,000 jobs in March.



The steep drop in employment was not as bad as feared, however, as economists had expected employment to plunge by 22.0 million jobs compared to the loss of 701,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



Traders seem to believe the dismal jobs picture was already priced into the markets during the sell-off seen in late February and March.



Many are now looking ahead to an anticipated economic rebound as states begin to reopen following their coronavirus-induced lockdowns.



The major averages have already climbed well off their March lows, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq turning slightly positive for the year on Thursday.



However, comments from several economists suggest the markets may be overly optimistic about the pace of the economic rebound.



Economists at Oxford Economics said they anticipate 'the severe income loss, elevated precautionary savings and lingering virus fear will curtail consumer demand well past the lockdowns.'



'Social distancing, consumer angst, travel restrictions and the legacy of up to 40 million jobs lost mean there is zero prospect of a V-shaped recovery,' added ING Chief International Economist James Knightley.



Nonetheless, oil service stocks have moved sharply higher over the course of the morning, driving the Philadelphia Oil Service Index up by 3.3 percent.



The rally by oil service stocks comes amid an increase by the price of crude oil, with crude for June delivery climbing $0.45 to $24 a barrel.



Substantial strength is also visible among steel stocks, as reflected by the 3.3 percent spike by the NYSE Arca Steel Index.



Tobacco, networking, housing and computer hardware stocks are also seeing significant strength, reflecting broad based buying interest on Wall Street.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index spiked by 2.6 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.8 percent.



The major European markets have shown strong moves to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has surged up by 1.4 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 1.2 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.8 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have bounced back near the unchanged line after seeing initial weakness. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by less than a basis point at 0.629 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken