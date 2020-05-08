Fisheries Survival Fund Applauds White House for Executive Order Supporting Domestic Seafood

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2020 / Yesterday, President Trump signed an Executive Order aimed at promoting domestic seafood production and the U.S. seafood industry amid the current COVID-19 crisis. The Fisheries Survival Fund (FSF) is grateful to the Administration for its support of our nation's fishing communities, and looks forward to working with the Administration in lifting unnecessary burdens to American fishermen.

"We appreciate that the President recognizes how important the seafood industry is in supplying our nation with essential products, especially during the current crisis," said Drew Minkiewicz, an attorney for the Fisheries Survival Fund. "These measures will go a long way to ensure that our industry is able to meet the country's needs, and will be able to recover once the crisis is over."

One of the key measures in the order is to sustainably increase domestic seafood production through regulatory reform. FSF has long supported efforts to revise and streamline unnecessary regulations, an effort that is more important now than ever. FSF looks forward to working with NOAA and the Department of Commerce on implementing this directive, especially in opening up fishing grounds on the northern edge of Georges Bank. These grounds have been closed for nearly 30 years, at the cost of billions of dollars in lost revenue. The closures have long been unnecessary for the conservation of the species in the area, making them a prime candidate for reform under this order.

FSF also urges the Administration to reconsider current policies in place for offshore wind development, specifically the policy of accepting unsolicited bids for wind farms. This policy is poorly thought out, and is an unnecessary threat to the seafood industry. Eliminating it and similar policies will help meet the Administration's goal of promoting local seafood and securing our food supply chain.

About the Fisheries Survival Fund

The Fisheries Survival Fund (FSF) was established in 1998 to ensure the long-term sustainability of the Atlantic sea scallop fishery. FSF participants include the vast majority of full-time Atlantic scallop fishermen from Maine to North Carolina. FSF works with academic institutions and independent scientific experts to foster cooperative research and to help sustain this fully-rebuilt fishery. FSF also works with the federal government to ensure that the fishery is responsibly managed.

PRESS CONTACT:

Robert Vanasse

bob@stoveboat.com

202-333-2628

SOURCE: Fisheries Survival Fund

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/589041/Fisheries-Survival-Fund-Applauds-White-House-for-Executive-Order-Supporting-Domestic-Seafood