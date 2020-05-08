Researchers at Australia's RMIT University have designed a solar chimney that could offer powerful safety and environmental benefits.From pv magazine Australia Solar chimneys are an under-appreciated and underdeveloped passive solar heating and cooling technology. A collaborative project between RMIT University and the Australian town of Kingston, Victoria, has sought to reverse this state of affairs, and more power to them. After all, the U.S. Department of Energy estimates that 19% of the world's energy resources are used up in heating, ventilating, and cooling. Solar chimneys are able reduce ...

