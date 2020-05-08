As a part of its new article series that analyzes COVID-19's impact across industries, Quantzig, a premier analytics services provider, today announced the completion of its recent article 'Importance of Big Data Analytics.'

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

The big data analytics trends for 2020 Big data analytics trends to follow for thriving in a post-pandemic world

"The importance of big data does not revolve around how much data a company has but how a company utilises the collected data. Every company uses data in its own way; the more efficiently a company uses its data, the more potential it has to grow," says a big data analytics expert at Quantzig

To have a good data management strategy into place, underpinning all business processes, is an apparent requirement for all business professionals. But it is tougher than you would think to get the data management process right. Almost every business has a need for data-driven insights today, but many are not yet realizing that ambition. Consequently, data management tends to get disintegrated and driven by multiple stakeholders.

Why Big Data Analytics is Important for your Business

Cost reductions Faster and better decision making

Data analytics has existed for years, but many techniques such as neural networks, machine learning, and deep learning, have only recently been propelled to the forefront. Although analytics has been extensively used for decades, the ceiling has always been the ability to forecast and go further than summary and descriptive analytics. But now there is a need for innovation and differentiation to make firms become insight-driven rather than data-driven.

At Quantzig, we analyze the current business scenario using real-time dashboards to help global enterprises operate more efficiently. Our ability to help performance-driven organizations realize their strategic and operational goals within a short span using data-driven insights has helped us gain a leading edge in the analytics industry.

