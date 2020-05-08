Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist (WLDD LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-May-2020 / 18:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 07-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 187.0748 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13424202 CODE: WLDD LN ISIN: FR0010315770 ISIN: FR0010315770 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDD LN Sequence No.: 62591 EQS News ID: 1040039 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 08, 2020 12:07 ET (16:07 GMT)