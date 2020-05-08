Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (JPX4 LN) Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-May-2020 / 18:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 143.1337 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1885948 CODE: JPX4 LN ISIN: LU1646359452 ISIN: LU1646359452 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPX4 LN Sequence No.: 62680 EQS News ID: 1040223 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 08, 2020 12:17 ET (16:17 GMT)