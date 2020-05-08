Lyxor Robotics & AI UCITS ETF - Acc (ROAI LN) Lyxor Robotics & AI UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-May-2020 / 18:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Robotics & AI UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 22.0532 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6874805 CODE: ROAI LN ISIN: LU1838002480 ISIN: LU1838002480 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ROAI LN Sequence No.: 62723 EQS News ID: 1040311 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 08, 2020 12:23 ET (16:23 GMT)