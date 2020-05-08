Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc (EMXC LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-May-2020 / 18:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 15.7302 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3925817 CODE: EMXC LN ISIN: LU2009202107 ISIN: LU2009202107 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EMXC LN Sequence No.: 62747 EQS News ID: 1040359 End of Announcement EQS News Service

