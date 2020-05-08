Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MILL LN) Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-May-2020 / 18:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.279 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 100000 CODE: MILL LN ISIN: LU2023678449 ISIN: LU2023678449 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MILL LN Sequence No.: 62753 EQS News ID: 1040371 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 08, 2020 12:27 ET (16:27 GMT)