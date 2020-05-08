

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland Stock market ended modestly higher on Friday, extending gains to a fourth straight session, reacting positively to news about reopening of businesses in several parts across the world.



The benchmark SMI ended up 47.37 points, or 0.49%, at 9,665.35, extending gains to a fourth successive session. The index moved in a tight band between 9,628.76 and 9,688.63.



Swisscom, Geberit, Richemont, SGS, Adecco, Swatch Group, Sika and ABB gained 1.5 to 2.5%.



LafargeHolcim, Lonza Group, Nestle and Givaudan ended higher by 1 to 1.3%.



Novartis ended 0.6% down and Roche Holding eased 0.22%. Credit Suisse shed about 0.4% and UBS Group shares settled flat.



Among midcaps, Dufry gained nearly 10%, rebounding after recent sharp losses. Swiss Prime Site, PSP Swiss Property, VAT Group, OC Oerlikon Corp and Georg Fischer gained 3 to 4.5%.



Ems Chemie Holding, Clariant, Flughafen Zurich, Logitech and Schindler Ps moved up 2 to 2.5%.



Dormakaba Holding shares gained about 0.9%. The company said organic sales declined by around 3% at group level, mainly because of weak business in China in February and March this year. The company said its EBITDA margin was around 150 basis points lower than the previous year. It has also withdrawn its previous guidance.



Among the other major indices in Europe, Germany's DAX moved up 1.35% and France's CAC 40 advanced 1.07%. The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed up 0.91%, The U.K. market was closed due to Bank Holiday.



