Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2020) - TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) ("TransCanna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company's financial results for the quarter ending February 29, 2020 and to additionally report record monthly revenue for the months of March and April, 2020..

Monthly revenue results for the quarter were CAD $972,048 with COGS of CAD$642,280.

Quarter two of 2020 has started strong with record revenue for March and April 2020, surpassing. internal targets. The Company recorded revenue of $1,201,636 CAD in March (using a $1.40 dollar conversion), and $2,052,148 CAD in April. Cost of goods in March and April, together were $2,939,701 CAD. The April revenue result gives the Company its yearly run rate of $24,625,776 CAD for the year through operations solely run out of the TransCanna test facility.

"We are really pleased with our financial performance overall," says Bob Blink, TransCanna CEO. "Costs strategically invested in our distribution and wholesale division somewhat impacted our margins for March and April, but we fully expect these numbers to continue improving in the short term for a few reasons, including being deemed an essential service in California by local officials."

While revenue for January and February was lower than in prior months, it is typical for Cannabis growers to experience a slight lull during such time of year due to standard growing and harvest schedules. Harvest of the Company's plants was not undertaken until March, when higher internal product standards were met. Additionally, expenditures to upgrade the Company's 10,000 square foot Jerusalem Court Facility by building extra rooms weren't actualized through increased production until March, when these rooms came back online after being shut to complete the upgrades.

Now in its second quarter of 2020, TransCanna has been focused on building out its distribution and wholesale business in order to execute on its strategic plan once its new 200,000 square foot facility in Modesto, California, begins operations. It is anticipated that this facility will materially increase TransCanna's output.

"This record financial performance is highly supportive of our concept," says Blink. "Achieving record breaking results like we've seen using our ten thousand square foot facility only points to the tremendous success we can anticipate once our larger, Daly Street Facility comes online."

Blink adds that the Company is in the last stages of awaiting final state licensing approvals for the new facility, and that expansions to its business operations will commence immediately upon approval as the Company has already planned for and executed the upscaling of that facility.

"We are well diversified and, as we await these approvals, our Lyfted Farms Jerusalem Court property continues to outperform," says Blink. "Taken in its entirety, our financial results are nothing short of impressive. The management team dealt with the significant challenges of these unprecedented times to deliver this very notable success that acts as a foundation for continued growth."

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has issued 3,600,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.50 per Unit for gross proceeds of CDN$1,800,000 pursuant to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement").

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Share at a price of $0.75 per Share until May 8, 2022. If the closing trading price of the Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), or such other stock exchange or quotation system on which the Shares are then listed or quoted, is equal to or greater than C$1.25 for a period of 20 consecutive trading days, the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry of the Warrants, in which event the expiry date of the Warrants will be the date which is 30 days following the dissemination of a press release by the Company announcing the Accelerated Expiry Date.

The Private Placement was priced in the context of the market based on a price reservation made by the Company with the CSE. The Private Placement is subject to the approval of the CSE and the securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period under securities laws. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement for working capital purposes.

No finders' fees were paid pursuant to the Private Placement.

About TransCanna Holdings Inc.

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a California based, Canadian listed company building Cannabis-focused brands for the California lifestyle, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries.

