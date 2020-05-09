Garden State Seafood Association: GSSA Thanks White House for Supporting American Fishermen

TRENTON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2020 / Yesterday, President Trump signed an Executive Order to increase domestic seafood production, address unfair seafood trade practices, and ensure that the seafood industry is able to meet the country's current food needs. The Garden State Seafood Association (GSSA) thanks the Administration for recognizing our nation's vibrant fishing industry and keeping it competitive.

"We would like to thank President Trump for promoting American seafood, and the hard work that our fishermen do to provide the nation with essential protein," said Scot Mackey, Director of Government Affairs for the Garden State Seafood Association. "The best seafood is American-made, from sustainably harvested fish and scallops to locally farmed oysters. This order will help the industry weather the current crisis and come back stronger."

GSSA is grateful for efforts to create a more level international playing field for seafood. The U.S. has some of the strictest and most sustainable seafood management in the world. Combined with illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing worldwide, and trade barriers from other countries, U.S. fishermen are often at an unfair disadvantage. This order takes steps to combat IUU fishing, and address unfair international trade practices.

The Administration also recognizes the tremendous potential of U.S. aquaculture, which here in New Jersey means our growing farmed oyster industry. The Administration's order looks to build on that potential by addressing current restrictions in the aquaculture permitting process. By streamlining this process and eliminating unnecessary barriers, the Administration is setting up U.S. aquaculture for a promising future.

About the Garden State Seafood Association

The Garden State Seafood Association (GSSA) advocates on behalf of New Jersey's fishermen and fishing communities. Through closely monitoring regulatory developments, actively participating in the management process, and sharing the latest fisheries news and information with our members, GSSA holds our leaders accountable to the concerns and priorities of New Jersey's hard working, historic fishing industry.

