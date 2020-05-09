Central Puerto S.A.: Central Puerto Announces Reporting Date For The First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call And Webcast

BUENOS AIRES / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2020 / Central Puerto S.A ("Central Puerto" or the "Company") (NYSE:CEPU) one of the largest private sector power generation companies in Argentina, as measured by generated power, will issue a press release announcing its First Quarter 2020 results on May 27, 2020. Mr. Jorge Rauber, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Fernando Bonnet, Chief Operating Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results on May 28, 2020 at 10:00 ET.

To access the conference call, please dial:

United States Participants (Toll Free): +1-888-317-6003

Argentina Participants (Toll Free): 0-800-555-0645

International Participants: +1-412-317-6061

Passcode: 9728288

The Company will also host a live audio webcast of the conference call on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.centralpuerto.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download any streaming media software that might be required to listen to the webcast. The call will be available for replay until May 27, 2021 at +1-412-317-0088 with access code # 10144105 and on the Company website under the Investor Relations section.

For further information please contact:

Tomás A. Daghlian

Investor Relations Officer

inversores@centralpuerto.com

+54 11 4317-5000 ext. 2192

Av. Tomas Alva Edison 2701

Dársena E - Puerto de Buenos Aires

(C1104BAB) Ciudad de Buenos Aires

República Argentina

SOURCE: Central Puerto S.A.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/589137/Central-Puerto-Announces-Reporting-Date-For-The-First-Quarter-2020-Financial-Results-Conference-Call-And-Webcast